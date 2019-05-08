The Tesla Effect? Already Weak BMW EV Sales Decrease 3.7% In July

Plug-in electric car sales by the BMW Group in the U. S. keep dropping this year.

In July, the result was 49% lower than a year ago. BMW didn't even bother to say how many cars were sold exactly. Bassed on 1,859 reported in July 2018, we assume 948.

Because high sales of SUVs enabled BMW to increase overall sales, the share of plug-ins decreased to 3.7%



BMW 530e – 444 (3,721 YTD)

BMW i3 – 304 (2,511 YTD)

BMW i8 – 101 (774 YTD)

BMW 330e – 16 (697 YTD)

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – 40 (364 YTD)

BMW X5 xDrive40e – 4 (160 YTD)

BMW 740e – 2 (63 YTD)

Total: 911 (8,290 YTD)

