The Tesla Model 3 Is One Of The Top 10 Best Selling Sedans — Without The Base $35k Model

If there's one thing that Tesla deserves credit for, it's for really changing the game with its Model 3 sedan. Although production was severely rocky, it seems that the American electric vehicle manufacturer is now on a good pace.



Need further convincing?



Well, check this out: The Model 3 is one of the Top 10 best selling sedans. NOTE: That's not best selling EV nor best selling luxury vehicle. One of the Top 10 best selling sedans.



We know the automaker is working through its backlog of cars. That means it is skewing towards vehicles that are heavily optioned and on the pricier side. Remember, the base $35,000 Model 3 is NOT here yet. Once that base car arrives, are we just going to see Tesla turn on the jets and leave everyone behind?



What say you, Spies?





First it was America’s best-selling electric car. Then it became the best-selling luxury car. Now, against the odds, Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 is becoming one of the best-selling sedans in America, period. Automakers on Tuesday reported monthly and quarterly sales totals. For the three months that ended in September, Tesla delivered more Model 3s than all but four of the top sedans sold in the U.S., regardless of size or price...



