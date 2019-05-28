The Tesla Model S Performance Now Able To Run The Quarter Mile In The 10 Second Range

The Tesla Model S has been one of the most subtle kings of the drag strip for some time, blowing the doors off nearly everything in its path from a dig with little resistance.

Now, thanks to a few key updates, Tesla is becoming even more predatory to even the most hardened track veterans by entering the 10-second quarter mile straight from the factory.

As a vehicle platform matures, engineers often make decisions that better the platform. For most automakers, this often includes a mid-cycle refresh with a few software tweaks, or perhaps a revised powerplant that pumps out a few extra ponies.



Car4life1

Hats off, I have yet to see any vehicle under half a million give the model S competition from standstill and this vehicle has been out since 2012.

Let’s go Germans, you are being beat at your own game.

If the next Gen E 63 and M5 can’t keep up with a generation old car, send them back to the factory and try again

