The Tesla Model S Performance Now Able To Run The Quarter Mile In The 10 Second Range

The Tesla Model S has been one of the most subtle kings of the drag strip for some time, blowing the doors off nearly everything in its path from a dig with little resistance. Now, thanks to a few key updates, Tesla is becoming even more predatory to even the most hardened track veterans by entering the 10-second quarter mile straight from the factory. As a vehicle platform matures, engineers often make decisions that better the platform. For most automakers, this often includes a mid-cycle refresh with a few software tweaks, or perhaps a revised powerplant that pumps out a few extra ponies.



Read Article