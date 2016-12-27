The Tesla Model X – Holiday Show

Tesla’s Model X is a smart vehicle with all of its autonomous features and performance traits, but you haven’t probably assumed that this model can be “jolly” as well. Brooks from DragTimes demonstrated the new feature called “Holiday Show.” This feature is easy to activate, and it is so entertaining bringing something completely new to the market.



What you need to do is to press and hold Tesla icon located on the display for five seconds and then type in the word “HOLIDAY” and you will see the next message on the screen: “The show will begin after you exit the car, close all doors and press the lock button on the key. The show requires 6 feet of space above and around the vehicle.”



