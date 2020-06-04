The Top "Girl" Cars That Are Faster Than You Would Admit To

Agent009 submitted on 4/6/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:35:06 PM

0 user comments | Views : 208 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Take notice of the quotation marks around the word "girl" in the title of this article.

Sarcasm is meant to be felt because any car can be driven by any person, and it's silly to think a car is only for a specific gender.

However, there are some who still feel the need to classify cars based on whether they are better suited for males or females. Cars are cars. The only classifications should be style, comfort, safety... and speed. Anyone looks good in a fast car. The ensuing list is an attempt to show that even "girl" cars have power, suited for anyone of any gender.



Read Article


The Top

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]