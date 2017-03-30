The Truth Is That Automakers Will Not Rise To The Challenge Of New Plants And New Jobs In US

President Donald Trump is pressing automakers to build new factories in the U. S., but he may have to settle for plant overhauls and incremental job expansions such as Ford Motor Co.’s planned $1.2 billion investment in three Michigan factories that’s expected to create at least 100 jobs.

Trump pushed automakers during a roundtable in Ypsilanti Township earlier this month for more U.S. plants, and in a speech to autoworkers the same day he said plants “are coming back — other plants that were expected to be built in other countries are not being built.” He’s often taken to Twitter to target automakers such as Ford, Toyota and General Motors for Mexico production. In early January, he tweeted: “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”