The Ugly Truth: That Shiny New EV You Wanted Could Be Powered By Child Labor

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:45 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,422 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The appetite for electric cars is driving a boom in small-scale cobalt production in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where some mines have been found to be dangerous and employ child labor.

Production from so-called artisanal mines probably rose by at least half last year, according to the estimates of officials at three of the biggest international suppliers of the metal, who asked not to be named because they're not authorized to speak on the matter. Government-owned miner Gecamines estimates artisanal output accounted for as much as a quarter of the country's total production in 2017.



Read Article


The Ugly Truth: That Shiny New EV You Wanted Could Be Powered By Child Labor

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Sshhhh....don't expose this fact that will upset the fragile snowflake liberals.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 12:27:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

TomM

Why would using conservative's children to mass produce all sorts of things bother liberals ?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 2:02:33 PM | | Votes: 3   

stiffy

The grim reality is that many things involve child labour; harvesting of cacao and coffee beans, textiles, propably the latest iPhone too... Look out for "fair trade" labels on your next EV

stiffy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 1:03:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

fiftysix

but...they are saving the earth by raping the planet digging these massive craters into the earth.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 1:14:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

SanJoseDriver

Yeah, except most of the images being distributed about Lithium mines are falsified (it's a copper mine): https://www.snopes.com/lithium-mine-oil-sands/

You can also extract lithium from desalination.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 1:39:43 PM | | Votes: 5   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]