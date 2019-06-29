The Very LAST, Front-engine C7 Chevrolet Corvette Sells For A STAGGERING $2.7MM

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to receive 2. 7 million dollars from the auction of the final seventh generation Chevrolet Corvette at Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction at Mohegan Sun today. This winning bid – for a black Z06 model – breaks the Barrett-Jackson record for an automaker-donated vehicle. “This is going to vibrate across America,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Foundation. “This donation will build at least five homes for our catastrophically-injured veterans to give them their independence and a better quality of life.” The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured service members and helps pay off the mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty...



Read Article