With an already proven track record on the Throttle House test track, Thomas and James put the 2020 C8 Corvette up against the proven and amazing Nissan GT-R AND the monster super sedan that is the AMG GT63 S. Brothers from different mothers but hey, its YouTube. And things don't always go as predicted. Watch to find out.



Enjoy the video and see the winner. AND as a bonus, enjoy the stereotypical Canadian accent throught the ENTIRE clip! He's a bugger, EH? ;)