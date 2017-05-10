The new 2018 Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition will be sold only in Texas

For those looking for the ultimate Ram pickup truck experience, the 2018 Ram Laramie Longhorn comes across as a no-brainer choice. This special trim of the Ram trucks represents the pinnacle of interior opulence, luxury, and technology.



It is also a great opportunity for the buyers to express themselves, given how it offers a plethora of customization options. However, those interested in buying the Southfork Edition should know that it will be sold only in Texas.



For the most part, the 2018 Ram Laramie Longhorn is mainly distinguished by its interior changes and updates. But, this doesn’t mean its exterior has been neglected. The truck features its distinct cross-hair design, which dates back to the early Dodge models.



Given how the Laramie Longhorn trim applies to all the Ram models, including the 1500 model, 2500, and the 3500 one, the customers are free to choose their preferred variant. In general, all the variants preserve their specific features. Some of the new additions include a lower headlight look, a redesigned high grille, and an integrated tailgate spoiler. We can also see 20-inch alloy wheels, which feature an attractive two-tone look.



