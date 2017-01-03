The newest 2018 Nissan Titan Extended Cab has been spied testing again! A redesigned look is the biggest change.

In order to focus on the specifics of each of their trucks, Nissan has been gradually rolling out versions of their Titan. The first was the xD and its single-cab version while the smaller Titan was released shortly after that. It now seems that Nissan will release the last version of their two new trucks with the Extended Cab models. The 2018 Nissan Titan Extended Cab has spied not that long ago, and it is as you would expect it.



The truck is pretty much identical to its siblings with the exception being the cabin. Unlike their rivals Nissan took a different approach with the cab-options, they are offering. Instead of keeping the size of the bed the same, it differs depending on how large the cabin is. They did this in order to keep the wheelbase of the truck the same no matter what.



