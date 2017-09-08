The upcoming 2018 Genesis G80 Sport will be a new feather in the brand’s cap

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport has an aggressive look with its black chrome all over the car. The detailing has been minutely done along the car’s cross hatched grille, its wheels’ center caps, and around the doors. Apart from that the softer edges and the devil’s eyes like headlights give it a clear sporty vibe. Genesis G80 is also 118.5 inches in length, making it very roomy for a mid-size sedan.



The copper detailing accentuated on the exterior is also present inside the car, though in more subtle tones. However, its carbon fiber is present in larger proportions on inside the car and thus, dominates over the copper detailing. The Genesis G80 continues with its sporty drive with leather steering wheel, black suede headliner, and sport alloy pedals.



The vehicle’s seats have a great shape and adjust well to its passengers. The car’s interior also boasts of an audio system, a navigation system, and a head up display compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is also roomy as compared to its previous versions.



