The world's only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX is for sale

What do you buy for the car collector who has everything? In this case, the world’s only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX. It’s up for sale in the U.K. with an asking price of £9,999,999 (or about $12 million).



This particular Enzo is one of just 38 examples that came from the factory new in 2008, but wasn’t registered as road legal until 2015. The conversion was done by Ferrari directly, and even comes with all the original components – meaning the new buyer could convert it back into a pure track car if they feel so inclined.



