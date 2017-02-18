The world's only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX is for sale

gaf42 submitted on 2/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:45:45 PM

0 user comments | Views : 432 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: ferrari, fxx

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What do you buy for the car collector who has everything? In this case, the world’s only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX.

It’s up for sale in the U.K. with an asking price of £9,999,999 (or about $12 million).

This particular Enzo is one of just 38 examples that came from the factory new in 2008, but wasn’t registered as road legal until 2015. The conversion was done by Ferrari directly, and even comes with all the original components – meaning the new buyer could convert it back into a pure track car if they feel so inclined.

Read Article


The world's only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX is for sale

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]