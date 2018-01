Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said the French-Japanese automaking alliance is the world's leading automobile group by unit sales despite rival Volkswagen AG delivering a record 10. 7 million vehicles in 2017, a 4.3 percent rise. VW, which was the world's biggest automaker by volume in 2016, is still dealing with the fallout from its diesel-rigging scandal, but it benefited from economic recoveries in Russia and Brazil, and growth in China, its largest single market.



