And just when you thought the Lamborghini Aventador was too old, too tired and too damn fat, it comes out swinging. It's official, folks. The upcoming Aventador SVJ is the all-new king of the Nürburgring.



Setting a 6:44:97 lap time around the world-famous German ring road, this bests the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by more than two seconds. You know Porsche has to be working on the next way it can top the SVJ already.



Rumored to feature upwards of 760 horsepower from its naturally aspirated V12, the SVJ will feature active aerodynamics and a diet that brings its total weight to around 3,300 pounds. Considering the standard Aventador is a heffer by supercar standards, this is a welcome sight.



Keep your eyes peeled for a 2018 Monterey Car Week debut. I suspect it will be first shown at Quail where most of the Italian exotica make their presence known.





Aventador SVJ laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:44:97 minutes under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation. The new king of the 'Ring' driver was Marco Mapelli that managed the challenge with Lamborghini’s Research and Development team and the extensive tire support from Pirelli technicians and driver.



