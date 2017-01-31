Thermal camera shows how quickly an engine warms up

Readers who live in chilly climates surely know about the ongoing debate over whether and how much to warm up your vehicle’s engine on a frigid warning. Some folks advocate for just getting in and driving away because the load heats things up faster. Others think that idling until the components are at the right temperature is the optimum way. And then there are a variety of opinions in between. The popular Engineering Explained channel on YouTube is now trying to bring a little science to this argument by showing a cold engine heat up in real time with a thermal camera.



The host also goes a step further by showing the engine’s rpm, throttle position, coolant temperature, and intake air temperature. It’s a lot of information to understand, but the show does a great job of clarifying what everything all means.



