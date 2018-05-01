These Are The Top 10 WORST Selling Cars Of 2017 — Are Any Of These A SURPRISE To You?

Now that 2017 is in the history books, it's time to start looking at the numbers.

For automakers and industry analysts, this is a critical point in time to understand trends and happenings within the space.

One thing we can all be certain of: Sport-utility vehicles still have buyers attention in a BIG way. 

And while earlier this week I celebrated my Top 007 FAVORITE vehicles of 2017, it seems that the folks over at Autoblog put together its own Top 10 list. The difference is their list zooms in on the vehicles that sold the most poorly. Although, I must say, there are a couple peculiarities on here. 

Having said that, I am a bit curious: Are ANY of these vehicles a SURPRISE to you?

So, here we go: 

10) Mercedes-Benz B-Class EV — 744 units sold
9) Dodge SRT Viper — 585 units sold
8) Acura NSX — 581 units sold
7) Nissan GT-R — 578 units sold
6) BMW i8 — 488 units sold
5) Kia K900 — 455 units sold
4) Alfa Romeo 4C — 407 units sold
3) Bentley Flying Spur — 257 units sold
2) Bentley Mulsanne — 98 units sold
1) Ford GT — 89 units sold



Only surprise is the Kia K900 - that actually seems like a solid automotive value proposition - I also think its sort of good looking.

No surprise on any of the others.

In the on-site parking garage at Mercedes Benz Manhattan, there about a 10 B-Class EV's lined up. It strikes me as a sleeper "Euro-Eco-Nerd" car. I'm surprised the take rate hasn't been higher on those - if nothing else than for a novelty/prestige factor - rarity is cool and Mercedes' are cool!

I'm surprised Kia is hanging on to the sales atrocity that is the K900. Even in its first year, if I recall correctly, it stopped selling more than 100 units per month after just a few months. I do not believe it has ever sold more than 200 units per month since introduction.

I am surprised at the low number for the i8. It had a pretty healthy first year and to see it dip by 70% was unexpected.

NSX? Not sure it's such a bad result considering only one variant available and is overpriced. It's closest true competitor would be the R8 and it sold about 200 more units. But the R8 also has two powertrain options and a spyder, and a much more robust and formidable supporting cast from the model lineup than Acura has for the NSX.

This seems misleading to me. Just because most of these cars sold in small numbers doesn’t mean they are worst sellers. Half of them were not meant to sell in large numbers because only a limited number were produced.

