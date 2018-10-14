These Are The Top 11 MOST Frequently Traded In Vehicles After ONE Year Of Ownership — What's The Deal?

For me, I can never imagine making a large purchase and then going back on it. Unless, of course, there were extenuating circumstances.



Lost a job, medical emergency, etc.



But, there's another reason why people dump their newly purchased autos: They're not happy with them. Considering an automobile is the second largest purchase in a household, we can understand why people would switch if they were that displeased; however, we think that most folks try to avoid this by doing a ton of research. Thus, AutoSpies.



That said, the people behind iSeeCars conducted research among 24 million vehicle sales that happened during calendar years 2015 and 2016. The purpose was to decipher the vehicles that are not meeting customer expectations.



Although one theory posits that dealer service loaners may be included in this tally, these are the results.



So, we've got to ask: Is there something WRONG with the vehicles listed?



...However, just like any big purchase, the purchase of a new vehicle can trigger a sense of buyer’s remorse. In a new study, automotive research firm iSeeCars.com discovered that while, on average, just 1.5% of new cars are resold within the first year, popular luxury models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz are given up at much higher rates...



...The immediate takeaway might be to avoid these vehicles altogether; however, a high resale rate doesn’t necessarily indicate a vehicle is a “lemon.” Rather, it is a reflection of the vehicle not meeting consumers’ expectations. And the fact that these almost new cars are being resold less than a year after their initial purchase represents a great opportunity for bargain shoppers. Almost all of these cars see a used discount that’s higher than the average 12.7%...





*Special thanks to mre30 for passing along the story!





