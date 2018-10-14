These Are The Top 11 MOST Frequently Traded In Vehicles After ONE Year Of Ownership — What's The Deal?

For me, I can never imagine making a large purchase and then going back on it.

Unless, of course, there were extenuating circumstances.

Lost a job, medical emergency, etc.

But, there's another reason why people dump their newly purchased autos: They're not happy with them. Considering an automobile is the second largest purchase in a household, we can understand why people would switch if they were that displeased; however, we think that most folks try to avoid this by doing a ton of research. Thus, AutoSpies.

That said, the people behind iSeeCars conducted research among 24 million vehicle sales that happened during calendar years 2015 and 2016. The purpose was to decipher the vehicles that are not meeting customer expectations.

Although one theory posits that dealer service loaners may be included in this tally, these are the results.

So, we've got to ask: Is there something WRONG with the vehicles listed?

 

...However, just like any big purchase, the purchase of a new vehicle can trigger a sense of buyer’s remorse. In a new study, automotive research firm iSeeCars.com discovered that while, on average, just 1.5% of new cars are resold within the first year, popular luxury models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz are given up at much higher rates...

...The immediate takeaway might be to avoid these vehicles altogether; however, a high resale rate doesn’t necessarily indicate a vehicle is a “lemon.” Rather, it is a reflection of the vehicle not meeting consumers’ expectations. And the fact that these almost new cars are being resold less than a year after their initial purchase represents a great opportunity for bargain shoppers. Almost all of these cars see a used discount that’s higher than the average 12.7%...




*Special thanks to mre30 for passing along the story!


"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

MrEE

The FCA and Nissan models likely due to dumping to rental fleets. BMW, MB, and WRX model just horrably disappointed owners?

MDarringer

BMW and MB do lots of courtesy car "sales" to pad the sales numbers.

jeffgall

Do service loaners that go on sale after 6 to 12 months of service count. If so, the luxury models listed here would make sense.

Agent00R

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 24 million car sales that occurred in calendar years 2015 and 2016. Only model years 2015-2017 were considered. A vehicle was considered resold if it was listed and sold on the used market between 4 and 12 months after its initial sell date based on iSeeCars’ VIN history reports. Each model’s resale rate was calculated as the number of vehicles that were resold divided by the number of new vehicle sales for that model. To improve relevancy, models with fewer than 50,000 new vehicle sales were excluded. Additionally, new cars with more than 500 miles and used cars with fewer than 4,000 miles were also excluded.

MDarringer

How is the Chrysler 200 even on the list? Wasn't it canned a century ago?

If this includes courtesy cars, then the data is skewed big time.

As a dealer, purchasing courtesy cars for loaners can be a win/lose. It's a win because the purchase price is well below the best a customer can get, and the "sale" counts toward your quota, BUT if you put the car out as a one-year-old CPO on your own lot it easily compromises the sales of a new model. If you wholesale it, then CarMax buys it for cheap and you risk losing a sale.

Agent00R

See the methodology above. Then the 200 being included makes sense.

:)

TomM

1 - It is NOT unusual for Higher End Luxury cars be Leased on short term leases so that the "buyer" gets a new car every year.
2 - Company cars - for salespeople and other support travelers - often are leased for short term MILEAGE - and often these leases terminate when the car has reached a certain predetermined mileage regardless of how long that took to accumulate. There are a LOT of such cars.

However - the only real way to find out why these cars are on the list would be to ask the owners. This list is meaningless without any backup for it.

