These Top 5 Cars Are Getting CONQUERED By The Tesla Model 3 — Any Surprises, For You?

Tesla continues to soldier on.



After having a rough several months after Elon Musk's boneheaded comments directed at the Wall Street analyst community, it seems the company's equity — TSLA — picked up steam this week. Why? Well, there was some all-new information related to the Model 3 and Musk apologized for his remarks.



That's all retail investors needed to hear and blam-o, the stock soared over 15 percent.



One of the more interesting tidbits from TSLA's conference call was Musk discussing the autos that the Model 3 is conquering most. It is a rather interesting and impressive lineup.



- BMW 3-Series

- Honda Accord

- Honda Civic

- Nissan Leaf

- Toyota Prius



Given that the vehicle was primarily built to gun against the BMW 3-Series, that's no huge surprise. But, to see the Accord and Civic make the top five was a bit surprising for me. That's because the Model 3 is a rather big step up from the Accord and it's another universe from the Civic.



Clearly, buyers are stretching their belts to put Tesla's vehicles in their respective driveways.



Having said that, are there any surprises for YOU in this list? What say you, Spies?





