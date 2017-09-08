They STILL Don't Get It: New Supra May Only Come With 335 HP And An Automatic Transmission

A post on the SupraMkV forum reveals a list of BMW internal codes that might help shed light on Toyota’s next Supra.

According to the list, the U.S. market will get two different versions of the BMW-developed powertrains: code names DB23 and a DB43 of the Toyota-spec J29 chassis.

The DB23 will be related to the Z5 30i, which likely means a turbocharged I4 under the hood. The DB43 will, of course, be a turbocharged I6 variant based on the BMW Z5 40i. Want to row your own gears? According to this list, you’ll need to track down a vintage Supra -- the models listed here will be automatic only. In Europe, there will be manually shifted versions of the Z4’s replacement, but none of those will bear a Toyota badge.

 


