They're Coming December 10! What Does The All-new Chevrolet Tahoe And Suburban NEED To SUCCEED?

We're only days away from the launch of an important, all-new vehicle.

And, I am honestly looking forward to it.

That's because General Motors is about to drop the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban on December 10. These full-size sport-utility vehicles are volume products for GM. So, it can't mess these up.

And if you haven't noticed, there's a lot more full-size SUVs offered on the market. It's time to see GM bring the goods. Clearly, it worked with the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Can lightning strike twice?

The latest spy shots do not reveal much. That's because its engineers have been keeping the vehicles hidden under heavy camouflage. From what we can tell it appears not much will change on the exterior. They will be squared-off and blocky, in terms of design.

Where the changes will be is inside. I caught a big daddy GM SUV testing in Washington D.C. over Labor Day and its clear the instrument panel and center console will make use of at least two widescreens a la the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

I suspect the GM team will be upgrading its cabin to make it more palatable for luxury tastes and less downbeat as these vehicles have been in previous generations. Cadillac, of course, will lead the pack with the most cutting-edge tech and accoutrements inside.

All that said, I've got to ask: What do YOU think the all-new Tahoe and Suburban NEED to SUCCEED in the face of much more stiff competition than ever before?

Weigh in, Spies!



User Comments

MDarringer

If the Tahoburban has "Silverado face" they will be highly discounted sales turds like the Silverado.

They need NO QUALITY GLITCHES.

Build must be excellent.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2019 5:55:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

Chevy interiors are dreadfully low quality and boring to be in. Chevy must up their game in the interior design of the new SUV's.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2019 5:57:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

that too

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2019 6:31:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Fortunately, these are NOT "all new" designs. They are a restyle/update of the current ones just as the Silverado was not literally all new. With that strategy, GM should be able to not fakk this up too bad.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/7/2019 6:45:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

