Thieves That Stole 60 Volkswagen Diesels From Storage Parking Now Subject Of Federal Investigation

A federal investigation seeking upward of 60 recalled Volkswagen vehicles that were stolen from the parking lot of the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan is underway after fake titles allowed the vehicles to cross state lines, according to news reports.

VW rented the facility in Pontiac, Mich., in January to store vehicles repurchased from consumers under a settlement over diesel emissions violations. About 8,700 vehicles were parked at the abandoned former home of the Detroit Lions NFL franchise, the Detroit Free Press reported.