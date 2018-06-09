Think Tesla Is A Passing Fancy? Well The Model 3 Just Outsold BMW's Entire Sedan Lineup In August

Tesla Model 3 sales in August hit an estimated 17,800 units, an all-time high for any plug-in electric car ever.

Surely that’s impressive, but what if we look at it in a slightly broader way.

Like, for example, how does that 17,800-unit figure stack up against say BMW passenger car sales. And no, we don’t mean just 3 Series sales, but rather all passenger car sales by BMW in the U.S. for the month of August.

Well, short answer is that BMW loses. Here’s a look at that sales figure:

  • BMW passenger cars August 2018 – 14,450


