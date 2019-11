So you are the office expert on everything Porsche. Your colleagues gather around the water cooler just to hear you give 911 trivia and little known facts. But we bet you probably don't know everything. Like there are currently 24 different Porsche 911 models available.



Well just in case you think you know it all you you might want to brush up on everything 911 in this all encompassing video. Give it a shot and let us know if it shed some light on what you might have missed.