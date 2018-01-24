This Bugatti SUV rendering looks pretty amazing

Supercar makers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Lotus, at some point, have already stated that they would produce SUVs.

While McLaren has not joined the bandwagon, it likely won’t be holding out for long if it wants to make loads of money like the rest of them. But there is another automaker that has not been mentioned a lot in this discussion of SUVs, and that is Bugatti.

For the longest time, Bugatti denied the idea of creating both a sedan and an SUV. One reason is that it is difficult to imagine an SUV with the same performance DNA found in models like the Veyron and Chiron.

runninglogan1

Give me a break. This rendering is nothing more than a Renault Koleos.

Look it up.

