This one will certainly make you cringe: a short video clip surfaced on social media capturing the moment when a Lamborghini Huracan got t-boned by another vehicle traveling at highway speeds, leaving the expensive exotic in two pieces. According to multiple news reports out of Mexico, a closed-circuit surveillance camera at a police station in Jocotitlán off the Toluca-Atlacomulco Highway caught the moments leading up to the crash.





