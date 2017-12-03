This 'Dark Knight Edition' BMW i8 Is Straight Outta Japan

Thanks to its already futuristic design, it doesn't take much to make the BMW i8 look like it belongs in the DC Universe.



Dubbed the 'Dark Knight Edition', this i8 is wearing Energy Motor Sport's Evo i8 body kit, which consists of custom front bumper kit, rear wing, over fender with duct, rear flipper kit and mirror cover.

Buyers can also get all the custom bits either in what the Japanese firm calls "Standard Edition", or go for the full carbon fiber package, which is obviously the pricier option.

