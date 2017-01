Taking the term "Green Hell" to a whole new level, this Brabus-tuned C63 S Estate is not for those who really want to go unnoticed during a school run.



It's not just the looks when it comes to this German super estate, even though there's plenty to say about that as well. What really matters on a Brabus product is the power upgrade, which is there to build on what regular AMG products can already achieve performance-wise.



Read Article