This is the most fuel-efficient BMW 5-Series (G30)

It looks virtually the same as all of the other regular 5 Series models, but the 520d EfficientDynamics stands out once you check out its specs sheet. That’s because it is the most frugal non-hybrid model of the range by managing to consume between 3.9 and 4.3 liters / 100 km with corresponding CO2 emissions varying between 102 and 114 grams.



These numbers are based on the New European Driving Cycle, which is known for being too optimistic, so don’t expect the same level of efficiency in real world driving.



Read Article