This one-off Ferrari GTC4Lusso by Lapo Elkann is a vision in blue

The name Lapo Elkann may be familiar to you. Yes, this is the Italian Fiat heir who faked his own kidnapping. He is making some noise again, but this time, it is for something we applaud him for. He plans to treat car enthusiasts to projects made by a company he owns, Garage Italia Customs.



Having said that, one of the newest models his aftermarket company has done would be this Ferrari GTC4Lusso, and guess who it was made for specially? It’s for no less than the company’s creative director, founder and chairman, Elkann. He made this model extra special by transforming it into a one off example by giving it different hues of blue all around the body - inside and out. He explains on a post on Instagram that these colours are symbols of the infinite, which are associated to both the sky and the sea.



