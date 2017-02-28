Thousands of self-driving Chevy Bolt EVs due by 2018 with Lyft

The partnership between General Motors and Lyft is about to accelerate dramatically. Reuters reports that by 2018, GM and Lyft will have “thousands” of the self-driving cars on roads. The cars in question will be Chevy Bolt EVs.



GM announced last year it would partner with Lyft to test and develop autonomous vehicles, and it later emerged that the automaker would use its new Bolt electric as the basis for those cars. The automaker said in a statement that the two companies would work on, “The joint development of a network of on-demand autonomous vehicles.”



Read Article