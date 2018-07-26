Time For Change? Detroit Three Are Failing To Prosper During Record Boom

First, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported weak earnings, with both reining in profit forecasts for the year.

That sparked sharp sell-offs of their stocks.

Then it really got ugly. Ford Motor Co. took the stage and projected $11 billion in charges linked to a restructuring plan that will take as long as five years to play out. The already-struggling company that had touted plans to cut $25.5 billion in costs in the coming years left analysts wanting more detail and subjecting CEO Jim Hackett to harsh questioning.


User Comments

MDarringer

Ford is being run by an idiot at the moment. It's time to fire him and beg Mullaly or Iacocca to come back.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 10:07:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Deutschland

Iacocca is 93...I think he rather play golf or take a nap

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 10:17:58 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Once again, you miss the point entirely.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 10:23:46 AM | | Votes: 1   

Deutschland

Then clarify your point

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 10:32:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

