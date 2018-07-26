Time For Change? Detroit Three Are Failing To Prosper During Record Boom

First, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported weak earnings, with both reining in profit forecasts for the year. That sparked sharp sell-offs of their stocks.



Then it really got ugly. Ford Motor Co. took the stage and projected $11 billion in charges linked to a restructuring plan that will take as long as five years to play out. The already-struggling company that had touted plans to cut $25.5 billion in costs in the coming years left analysts wanting more detail and subjecting CEO Jim Hackett to harsh questioning.





