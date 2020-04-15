Time To Buy? Chevrolet Offers $4750 Off And 4 Months Of No Payments On New Bolt Inventory

In what GM is calling a coronavirus relief package, the company is discounting the purchase of a Chevy Bolt electric car by $4,750 in cash discounts, with 0% APR financing for 72 months. Qualified buyers won’t have to make any payments for 120 days.



The cash and discounts bring the price of the Chevy Bolt Premiere to $36,000 and the LT to $29,000. As of April 1, GM electric cars no longer qualify for a federal tax credit. However, state incentives still apply to make the deal even better. Check local dealers for discounted inventory.





Read Article