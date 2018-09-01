Tischer converts Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck into a posh camper van

Mercedes-Benz is building on the success of the Marco Polo travel vans by offering more diversity with their newest offering -- the camper van conversion, catering to the more adventurous crowd. This new package does not directly come from Mercedes. Instead, it is the product of Tischer, a German company that specializes in converting pickups into recreational vehicles.



If you check out the German tuner’s page online, you would see a number of similar conversions for different brands and models such as the Land Rover Defender, the Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, Isuzu D-Max, Ford Ranger, and to the Dodge Ram.



