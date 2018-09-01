Tischer converts Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck into a posh camper van

gaf42 submitted on 1/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:20:09 PM

0 user comments | Views : 780 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz is building on the success of the Marco Polo travel vans by offering more diversity with their newest offering -- the camper van conversion, catering to the more adventurous crowd.

This new package does not directly come from Mercedes. Instead, it is the product of Tischer, a German company that specializes in converting pickups into recreational vehicles.

If you check out the German tuner’s page online, you would see a number of similar conversions for different brands and models such as the Land Rover Defender, the Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, Isuzu D-Max, Ford Ranger, and to the Dodge Ram.

Read Article


Tischer converts Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck into a posh camper van

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]