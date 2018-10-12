Tony Stark Reveals Audi E-Tron GT Will Be Featured In Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr.

told us so during a sort of unveiling of the prototype that coincided with the LA Auto Show. People have been suggesting that it could be a joke, but would Audi hire one of the richest actors out there if they didn't plan to feature their car in the upcoming blockbuster? We think not.

We found a blurry behind-the-scenes sort of clip where Downey Jr. is the one who introduces Audi's chief designer Marc Lichte, and together they unveil the e-tron. If that's too grainy for you, then check out the official variant, which starts with the actor in the original R8.



