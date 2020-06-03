Too Big To Fail: Fed Considers Taking Control Of The UAW

The UAW, in the wake of federal corruption charges filed Thursday against former President Gary Jones, faces unprecedented scrutiny and new regulations moving forward as prosecutors continue to mull seeking Teamsters-style government supervision of the union, experts said.
"This is a straightforward embezzlement case; they stole money from members," said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider has complained publicly that the UAW has not been cooperative throughout the investigation. And federal prosecutors expect cooperation — anything less is a bad signal to send from the UAW, Henning said.
