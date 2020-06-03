Too Big To Fail: Fed Considers Taking Control Of The UAW

Agent009 submitted on 3/6/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:45:35 PM

0 user comments | Views : 200 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The UAW, in the wake of federal corruption charges filed Thursday against former President Gary Jones, faces unprecedented scrutiny and new regulations moving forward as prosecutors continue to mull seeking Teamsters-style government supervision of the union, experts said.

"This is a straightforward embezzlement case; they stole money from members," said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider has complained publicly that the UAW has not been cooperative throughout the investigation. And federal prosecutors expect cooperation — anything less is a bad signal to send from the UAW, Henning said.



Read Article


Too Big To Fail: Fed Considers Taking Control Of The UAW

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]