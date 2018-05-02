Too Expensive? Would You Consider Shelling Out $50k On The Hardcore Subaru WRX STI RA?

Agent009 submitted on 2/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:10 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,362 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Subaru WRX STI RA has a perfect steering wheel: hefty, well-proportioned, with a pleasing Ultrasuede grip with just the right amount of squeeze.

Hauling that wheel around feels right—correct and inherently joyful. And, knowing Subaru, the company no doubt has a bunch of charts and graphs proving that, yes, from a mathematical standpoint, the steering wheel in the 2018 WRX STI RA is indeed correct, on all counts. Because Subaru, at its core, is a profoundly (if politely) doctrinaire company when it comes to driving dynamics, believing that it has, with its enthusiast vehicles, solved for the various types of Enhanced Dynamic Quality, a.k.a. Driving Pleasure. And, yes, you're welcome to check the math.

Read Article


Too Expensive? Would You Consider Shelling Out $50k On The Hardcore Subaru WRX STI RA?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

For the performance ... YES! For the styling ... NO! Have owned two STi's and one WRX, loved them all. But I'm ready for a new more refined but dynamic look before returning to the brand. Maybe its my age but if you are asking $50K its the guys with gray on their temples that have the cash. Subaru has had some great looking concept cars and then dials way back the wow factor in the production version. I want the performance of a Honda Type R but the styling of a BMW 3 CSL in a $50K Subaru.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 11:09:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

wilfred

Yes, too expensive for someone that never had a WRX. But maybe not for those have/had the lessers. I’ve driven both WRX & STI and found the WRX a blast to drive and a bargain for $30k! $10k more for the STI was not worth it to me. But maybe I will change my mind after actually owning a WRX.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 12:04:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dumpsty

for everybody that knows & understands the basic mission of the WRX & WRX STi models also understands the pricing.

In my opinion: "you want more power? F-yeah I'll give it to ya!....it'll cost ya"

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 12:08:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

LexSucks

A BMW X3 M40i is quicker than an STI.

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 1:01:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

$50K for a Subaru anything is ridiculous.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 6:23:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]