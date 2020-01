Hummer is dead no more. It will be officially reborn as the GMC Hummer EV, GMC’s first all-electric truck, to be built at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. And its numbers are unreal.



The truck will apparently have 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and will be able to do zero to 60 mph in a claimed three seconds, according to a company press release.



