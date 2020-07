Chevrolet has just revealed that its future plans call for a 400-mile electric pickup truck. Details are sparse, but this truck will challenge the Ford F-150 electric, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and more.

News of this electric truck from Chevy comes via the release of its annual sustainability report. Within that 2019 report which was just released yesterday, there's some new info on Chevy's electric truck.