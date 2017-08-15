Too Late? Hyundai Finally Adds Bite To The Veloster With A N Version

Hyundai's going all-in with its new N range of performance models – and the i30 won't be the only one to get the go-fast treatment.

We know that much because we've seen prototypes for an apparent Veloster N undergoing testing, and now we're seeing it again – with less camo.

Though still hidden from our prying eyes with the usual shape-disguising body wrap, much of the heavier black cladding that disguised the prototypes until now has been removed from the vehicle spotted by the automotive paparazzi at CarPix.


