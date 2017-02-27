Too Little, Too Late? Honda Finally Enters The EV Market With The 80 Mile Per Charge Clarity

In a surprise twist that will challenge Honda's carefully cultivated reputation as a leader in green vehicles, the Clarity all-electric model debuting this spring will have only about 80 miles of range on a single charge, Automotive News has learned.

That figure puts the Honda well behind the Chevrolet Bolt's 238-mile range and nearly every other battery-electric vehicle on the market. And it leaves Honda to tackle a tough problem: how to build a cutting-edge brand image around its Clarity line of electrified vehicles with a battery EV whose range barely tops that of a Nissan Leaf circa 2010.



