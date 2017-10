The next Mercedes-AMG A 45 will once again become the world’s most powerful hot hatch, dethroning the 394bhp Audi RS 3 when it launches at the end of 2018.

AMG has seen huge success with the current 376bhp version of the A 45; its importance has meant that AMG boss Tobias Moers and his team have been given the green light to develop an entirely new car, which is previewed by our exclusive image above.