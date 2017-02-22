Top Gear Reportedly Getting A Toyota GT86 For Their New Reasonably Priced Car

gaf42 submitted on 2/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:08 PM

0 user comments | Views : 102 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new season of Top Gear is about to premiere and the necessary changes in the format of the popular motoring show hasn’t been exactly known yet, apart from the fact that Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will be the hosts.



Apparently the show’s producers are keen to ditch the last traces of Chris Evans from the show by scrapping altogether the ‘Star In A Rallycross Car’ segment, which involved a celebrity driving a prepped Mini Cooper both on dirt and tarmac, as reported by the Sun.


Read Article


Top Gear Reportedly Getting A Toyota GT86 For Their New Reasonably Priced Car

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]