Top Gear's James May Calls THIS The GREATEST Muscle Car EVER. Boy, Will You Be Surprised When You See His Choice.

Agent001 submitted on 3/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:23:39 AM

2 user comments | Views : 530 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

May mentioned several of the vehicle’s merits in his review, such as its power, technology, and its quiet, comfortable ride.

The former Top Gear host even acknowledged the vehicle as America’s next-generation muscle car.

 

“The "?" is the greatest muscle car America has ever produced — which means, it’s the greatest muscle car the world has ever produced,” May commented.

And WHICH car did he award this praise to? The Tesla Model S P100. Yes, you read that right.

So what say you Spies, has he gone MAD, or is he right?



Read Article


Top Gear's James May Calls THIS The GREATEST Muscle Car EVER. Boy, Will You Be Surprised When You See His Choice.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

Well... It is the fastest. By far. So there's that.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2019 1:58:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

runninglogan1

*quickest.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2019 1:59:24 AM | | Votes: 3   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]