Top Selling EV Models Set To Lose Incentives, Will The Market Go Bust?

Agent009 submitted on 6/25/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:22 AM

1 user comments | Views : 594 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc.

and General Motors lead the U.S. auto industry in sales of plug-in vehicles.

In a traditional vehicle segment, that would be cause for celebration. But in an emerging market for plug-ins, it has meant investing billions of dollars in vehicles that aren't yet profitable while also being first in line to lose sizable tax credits for their customers from Uncle Sam.

Tesla, perhaps as early as July, is expected to be the first automaker to hit a 200,000-unit sales mark that triggers a phaseout of the federal tax credit currently worth up to $7,500 toward the lease or purchase of a new plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle.



Read Article


Top Selling EV Models Set To Lose Incentives, Will The Market Go Bust?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

joneshamilton

Tesla and GM EVs will go bust, but consumers will still love the Federal welfare to move these EVs. Nissan will grab more sales, and other makers as they ramp up production.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 6/25/2018 10:47:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]