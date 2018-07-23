Top To Bottom - Who Has The Best And Worst Auto Warranty?

One of the best reasons to buy a new car or truck instead of a used one is the peace of mind of having a manufacturer’s warranty that will cover the cost of needed repairs for the initial years of ownership. But warranty terms can vary significantly from one brand to another.

To that end we're listing all the major automakers' warranties for the 2018 model year in the chart below, and have ranked them from best to worst according to their lengths of coverage, which is expressed as a set number of years or miles racked up from the original purchase date (for example, three years/36,000 miles), whichever comes first.

Generally, new-vehicle warranties are broken down into two major components, comprehensive and powertrain coverage. Comprehensive ("full") coverage applies to parts and labor costs for covered repairs; this usually excludes scheduled maintenance service, wear-and-tear items like filters, brake linings and windshield wiper blades, and failure deemed to be caused by abuse or improper maintenance. Powertrain coverage applies to major mechanical components like the engine, transmission and axles, and is subject to the same exclusions.