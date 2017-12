Corroborating with pictures that surfaced on the internet last week, the next-generation Corvette will be receiving a new DOHC twin-turbo V8 that’s likely to birth GM’s next-generation V8 architecture. Displacement still remains a mystery, and will likely remain shrouded in secrecy until launch. However, there are alleged rumblings a 4.0-liter motor for racing purposes, along with perpetual rumors the Corvette will gain a 5.5-liter V8 pilfered from Corvette Racing.





Read Article