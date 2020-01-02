Toyota And Genesis EDIT Their 2020 Super Bowl Ads After Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Last Sunday's unfortunate end for former NBA super star, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other individuals rocked the world. The ill-fated helicopter crash is still under investigation but it seems to point towards poor weather conditions and alleged human error.



While I've never flown a helicopter, folks I've spoken to have indicated in a low altitude, complex situation as the pilot found himself in is exceedingly risky and to be avoided at all costs.



Given the public's reaction to last weekend's unexpected event, brands have been adjusting and editing their 2020 Super Bowl ads. This includes Genesis as well as Toyota.



Essentially, any ads that feature helicopters are being reevaluated by advertising/marketing agencies' creative departments. If brands want to steer clear of any helicopters, they're doing a last-minute edit.



...“Out of sensitivity to recent news events we made the decision to adjust our creative,” the automaker said in a statement to Ad Age. The final ad has not been made public yet, and Toyota had not previously released any teasers or previews. The 60-second commercial by Saatchi & Saatchi will kick-off a new campaign for the Highlander SUV.



The adjustment follows similar last-minute moves made by other advertisers. Hyundai-owned Genesis edited its ad after it was released to remove a helicopter. The lighthearted spot originally showed images of a helicopter as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend scoffed at images of “old luxury.” Hard Rock removed a scene from its Super Bowl ad that included Los Angeles Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. General Motors, meanwhile, opted not to release its ad early out of respect to Bryant and others affected by the crash. The final ad for GM’s new electric Hummer includes LeBron James, who is close to Bryant...



