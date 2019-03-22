Toyota And Subaru To Team Up Again For Next Gen 86/BRZ

As we near the end of its run, I care less that the

com/tag/toyota-86" rel="nofollow">Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ never got crazy turbocharged power the way everyone wanted and more that they were happening again, period. The world needs more small sports cars. Evidently both automakers agree, even as crossovers and trucks take over the world, because all signs lately point to another Toyobaru in the cards.

And yes, it seems it will be a Toyobaru again—a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, potentially to use a Subaru Boxer motor once more.