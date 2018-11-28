Toyota Believes Targeting Minorities Will Keep Corolla Sales Alive

The Toyota Corolla, a perennial top seller among light vehicles in the U.

S., is on the way with a new platform and feisty personality.

The brand will need that feistiness — and some shrewd advertising — in a U.S. market where car sales are on track to fall for a fifth straight year. It has been a tough stretch that has seen car nameplates such as the Ford Taurus, Fusion and Chrysler 200 get discontinued.

While much of the market has swung to the booming crossover segment, not all consumers have backed away from cars. Toyota believes there are still pockets of opportunity for car sales with multicultural groups



User Comments

TauronB2G

They’ve already gotten in trouble for this multiple times.

https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/closed-settlements/842043-toyota-motor-credit-corporation-discrimination-settlement/

http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-toyota-settlement-20160202-story.html

https://www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/lowest-moments-advertising-64785/

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 11/28/2018 10:12:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent009

They all do it. You look at where your demographics are and target the strong points. It might sound bad to some, but it is marketing 101.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/28/2018 10:20:01 AM | | Votes: 1   

